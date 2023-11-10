Clemson’s Offensive X-Factor for Week 11 vs. Georgia Tech

Last week, heading into a huge matchup against Notre Dame, our Offensive X-Factor was Phil Mafah, as the only way the Tigers would stand a chance against the Fighting Irish was if they could establish the run. Well, Mafah did that and then some.

Even with the return of starting running back Will Shipley, Mafah is our Offensive X-Factor once again this week as the Tigers head into a Week 11 matchup against the Yellow Jackets. Shipley will undoubtedly be a significant piece of Clemson’s offense on Saturday, but what Mafah showed us last weekend is simply impossible to ignore.

Mafah was elite against the Fighting Irish defense, running for a career-high 186 yards and two touchdowns as the focal point of the Clemson offense. It was a superstar-making performance from the junior running back and one he will look to translate into the matchup against Georgia Tech.

It should be another big game for him, too, as the Yellow Jackets run defense has been exploitable this season. Expect another strong performance from Mafah as he looks to cement himself as the guy in Clemson’s offense.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire