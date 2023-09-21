Clemson’s Offensive X-Factor for Week 4 vs. Florida State

Heading into Clemson’s matchup with Florida State, the Tigers’ offense has flashed signs of greatness but has failed to put together a complete game through three performances.

This week against No.4 Florida State, the Tigers’ offense will need to play a complete game from top to bottom. Suppose everyone on the offense, from the offensive line to Cade Klubnik under center, is doing their part. In that case, Clemson has a real opportunity to upset the Seminoles and make a statement in the College Football Playoff race.

What I believed we needed to see last week, we didn’t see. Rather, we saw this offensive star player frustrated and in a seemingly heated exchange with his running back coach.

For Clemson’s offense to have a chance against Florida State, they need to treat Will Shipley like the star he is in their backfield. Through three games, Shipley has 36 carries for 225 yards and 11 receptions for 58 yards and a touchdown.

So, through three games, Clemson’s best offensive player, who is averaging 6.3 yards per carry, doesn’t have a rushing touchdown. If the workload we’ve seen Shipley get through three games continues in Week 4, this offense could be in trouble.

Will Shipley, our offensive x-factor against Florida State, must be given opportunities to make plays. Treat him like the star offensive player he is before he’s gone. It is getting tiresome watching a player of his caliber be wasted.

