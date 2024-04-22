Clemson offensive lineman Zack Owens enters transfer portal

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football program are losing another player to the spring transfer portal.

According to multiple reports, Clemson offensive lineman Zack Owens has entered the portal. The redshirt freshman’s time with the program has come to an end.

Owens appeared in two games during his Clemson career, playing 13 offensive snaps before redshirting. The Tigers are looking to bolster their offensive line and Owens won’t be a part of that with this news.

A four-star recruit in the 2023 class, 247Sports ranked Owens as the No. 18 offensive tackle and the No. 198 overall player in the class. Recruited by some of the best schools in the country, Owens should have some great offers in the portal.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire