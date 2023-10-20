Clemson offensive lineman target announces commitment date, Tigers in top 10

Dabo Swinney and the Tigers haven’t had much activity in the recruiting trail of late but news on a 2025 offensive line target has been revealed.

Lynchburg, Virginia offensive tackle Easton Ware took to Twitter/X Friday to announce his top ten schools and a commitment date. Ware will announce his commitment on November 1st, with the Tigers competing with Auburn, Oklahoma, Cincinnati, Wake Forest, Baylor, Duke, Michigan, Notre Dame and Wisconsin for the offensive tackles commitment.

According to 247Sports composite rankings, Ware is the No.30 offensive tackle and the No.390 overall player in the 2025 class. He has no crystal ball predictions, meaning it’s anyone’s guess where this rising 2025 recruit will commit.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire