330-pound Clemson lineman scores rushing TD in dominant first half

John Simpson (74) celebrated accordingly after rushing for a touchdown. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Clemson is showing no mercy against NC State.

Already leading 28-0 in the second quarter, the Tigers decided to line up with an offensive lineman at running back on a goal line play. The play resulted in a two-yard touchdown run for John Simpson, a starter at guard.

Simpson is listed at 6-foot-4 and 330 pounds. Good luck stopping that.

(via ESPN)

Oh, and if you’re curious about the mammoth fullback wearing No. 44, that’s actually defensive tackle Nyles Pinckney. Pinckney, who is 6-foot-1 and 295 pounds, as a lead blocker? That’s just unfair.

(via ESPN)

Clemson likes to reward its big men. In recent years, defensive linemen Dexter Lawrence and Christian Wilkins scored touchdowns for the Tigers. This time around, Simpson’s run increased Clemson’s lead to 35-0 — a lead that ended up being 42-0 at halftime.

After landing at No. 5 in the first College Football Playoff rankings, let’s just say the Tigers are going for some style points against the Wolfpack.

