Clemson Offensive Line Coach target on campus Friday, per reports

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football program have been linked to a big time offensive line coach since parting ways with Thomas Austin and according to reports from our friends over at the Clemson Insider, that coach has been spotted on campus.

According to TCI’s reports, former Ole Miss head coach Matt Luke was on campus Friday in Clemson interviewing for the position. Luke took a tour of the Clemson facilities while in town and it looks like the Tigers have honed in on him being their next O-Line coach.

Luke’s most recent work came with Georgia as their offensive line coach and associate head coach from 2020-2021. Before that, Luke spent three seasons as the head coach of the Ole Miss Rebels.

Luke is as experienced as they come, with the 47-year-old spending time with Ole Miss, Georgia, Duke, Tennessee, and Murray State. We will monitor this situation closely as Swinney looks to solidify the Clemson football staff.

