Clemson offensive coordinator Garrett Riley is the highest paid assistant coach in college football

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football program made a huge splash this offseason, bringing in 2022 Broyles Award winner Garrett Riley as Clemson’s new offensive coordinator, and it did not come cheap.

USA TODAY Sports recently revealed college football’s assistant coach salary database, with Riley sitting No.1, making $2.05 million this year. He is just one of two coaches making $2 million more, with Washington offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb making $2 million this season as the No.2 highest-paid assistant.

Riley is far and away the top-paid Clemson assistant, with defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin making $850,000, Nick Eason $800,000, Mike Reed $800,000, Mickey Conn $800,000, Lemanski Hall $625,000, Kyle Richardson $500,000, Thomas Austin $450,000, C.J. Spiller $450,000 and Tyler Grisham $450,000. I’m sure this comes as a surprise to no one: Clemson coaches get paid well.

It may be time to move on from writing and get into coaching!

