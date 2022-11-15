Clemson OC Brandon Streeter says UVA football coach Tony Elliott will help Virginia overcome tragedy

CLEMSON, S.C. – Clemson coaches reacted with stunned disbelief Monday after learning that three University of Virginia football players were shot and killed Sunday night in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Among the players killed was Lavel Davis Jr., of Dorchester, South Carolina; a junior wide receiver on the team, which is coached by former Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott, who is in his first season with the program.

"We heard about it first thing in the morning when we got here," Clemson offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter said Monday. "Obviously a very very tough, tragic situation. I talked to Tony earlier this morning on text and just said we’re praying for him and his program and the families that were affected.

"I know Tony is there for a reason ... God put him there for a reason. He has done an unbelievable job wherever he’s been, just dealing with people. He is a people guy and he knows the right things to say and how to move forward. Our thoughts and prayers are up for those families affected and the program and Coach Elliott. He’s there for a reason."

STAY UP-TO-DATE: Subscribe to our Sports newsletter now!

Clemson offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter talks with media during midweek press conference at the Poe Indoor Practice Facility in Clemson, South Carolina Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Streeter heard of the news from Virginia football and said he contacted former Clemson assistant and current Virginia Head Coach Tony Elliott by text Monday morning.

Elliott, a 2002 Clemson graduate and former Clemson player, served as an assistant coach for the Tigers for 11 seasons before accepting the job at Virginia 11 months ago.

Clemson defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin called the incident at Virginia "just incredibly sad."

Davis, who was the Cavaliers’ fourth-leading receiver this season with 16 receptions for 371 yards and two touchdowns, starred as a wide receiver and safety at Woodland High School in Dorchester, South Carolina.

He had 40 receptions for 622 yards and seven touchdowns as a senior and was selected for the North-South All-Star Game. As a junior, Davis had 70 catches for 1,007 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Clemson corner back Andrew Booth Jr.(23) makes one-handed interception near Virginia wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr.(81) during the third quarter of the game with Virginia in Memorial Stadium, Oct 3, 2020; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

He was a three-star recruit according to ESPN and chose Virginia over offers from Georgia Tech and Appalachian State, among others.

Davis, who also took a recruiting visit to Clemson, was involved in a memorable play at Clemson during the Cavaliers' 41-23 loss at Clemson on Oct. 3, 2020. Davis was the intended receiver on a highlight-reel, one-handed interception by Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth in the third quarter. Davis had two receptions for 58 yards in the game.

Story continues

The two other players killed were Devin Chandler, a junior wide receiver from Huntersville, North Carolina, and D’Sean Perry, a junior defensive end/linebacker from Miami.

According to authorities, a suspect – former Virginia football player Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. – has been taken in custody.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson football assistant coaches react to Virginia shootings