Clemson notches a top-10 nonconference game when they travel to South Bend

Alex Turri
·2 min read

Though they haven’t played many games, Clemson and Notre Dame have a history recent history of exciting matchups. According to On3’s Mike Huguenin, this year’s game between the Tigers and the Fighting Irish ranks No. 6 on his best non-conference games of the 2022 season.

It has been over a season since the teams last met, but both teams should be looking to prove something, especially at the time of the year when this game will take place. This game scheduled to be played at Notre Dame Stadium on Nov. 5th, 2022, has the making of a possible College Gameday selection.

Here’s what Huguenin had to say via On3:

These teams met twice in 2020, when COVID led to the Irish playing a full ACC schedule; the Irish won in the regular season, Clemson won the rematch in the ACC title game and both went to the College Football Playoff. As this point in April, neither looks like a potential CFP team this season, and by the time this game rolls around, there could be a loss or two (or three) for each. Still, it should be an important late-season game for both in terms of bowl positioning.

He’s not wrong, but I think he may be too low on Clemson’s overall outlook. It’s pretty early to say Clemson doesn’t look like a potential College Football Playoff team. They have all the tools, and according to Vegas sportsbooks, the Tigers have the 4th best odds to win the CFP National Championship.

Looking at the list, I also think there’s room for Clemson to push out a few other teams on this list with their rivalry week game against South Carolina on Nov. 26 at Clemson Memorial Stadium. With the addition of Spencer Rattler, there’s a wide range of outcomes for that South Carolina team.

List

Clemson's early odds to win the CFP National Championship

Recommended Stories

  • Brady Quinn is ticked Notre Dame scheduled Tennessee State

    Do you agree with Brady?

  • MSU football offers Las Vegas 2024 4-star WR David Washington

    Michigan State football has extended a scholarship offer to one of the top wide receivers in the 2024 class

  • Michigan State football releases details for 2022 spring game on April 16

    Check out the Michigan State football spring game details here

  • Steve Lavin hired as hoops coach at struggling San Diego

    Steve Lavin, an NCAA Tournament regular as coach at UCLA and St. John's, was hired to take over the struggling program at the University of San Diego.

  • Auburn-Penn State among the top nonconference games of 2022

    Where do you rank the Auburn-Penn State rematch among the top nonconference games of 2022?

  • Notre Dame lineman recovering from ‘terrible accident’

    Thankfully this scary situation wasn't even more serious.

  • Chanel restricts sales to Russians abroad amid Ukraine war

    Luxury fashion brand Chanel says it has stopped selling its clothes, perfumes and other luxury goods to Russian customers abroad if they plan to take the products back home — a bold response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine that some say goes too far. The move, which some Russians have decried, comes after the Parisian company shuttered its boutiques in Russia. This further step, Chanel said Wednesday, is simply a case of complying with trade sanctions imposed on Russia by the European Union, Switzerland and others that prohibit transactions with designated individuals.

  • Michigan basketball veteran in NCAA transfer portal

    The senior will look for an opportunity next year away from Michigan basketball.

  • Shell Russia write down up to $5 billion

    STORY: Shell will write down up to $5 billion after its decision to leave Russia - more than previously disclosed.The oil major said Thursday (April 7) the post-tax impairments of between $4 billion and $5 billion in the first quarter will not impact the company's earnings - due to be announced in early May.Shell had said the figure would reach up to $3.4 billion.The company said the rise was due to additional potential impacts around contracts, writedowns of receivables and credit losses in Russia.The oil and gas industry has endured one of the most turbulent periods in decades this year.That as Western companies cut trading ties and ended joint ventures in Russia after its invasion of Ukraine.Shell said it will leave all its Russian operations - including a major liquefied natural gas plant in the east of the country.Despite leaving Russia, Shell stated soaring oil and gas prices boosted trading activities in the first quarter.Oil prices have risen to an average of more than $100 a barrel in the quarter - the highest since 2014.European gas prices also hit a record high.Shell expects LNG trading and earnings from oil to be - quote - "significantly higher" in the quarter compared with the last three months.Shell shares were down just under 2% in early trade.

  • Russian gas flows to Europe dip in line with customer requests

    Russian gas deliveries to Europe via the Yamal-Europe pipeline reversed direction to flow from Germany to Poland on Thursday morning and supplies via Ukraine also eased, all in line with requests from customers. Gas flows switched to an eastward direction into Poland at the Mallnow metering point on the German-Polish border on Thursday morning after flowing westward overnight, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed. Russia's Gazprom is continuing to supply gas to Europe via Ukraine in line with requests from European consumers, which dropped to 105.4 million cubic metres (mcm) from 108.4 mcm the previous day, according to news agency Interfax.

  • ESPN ranks Clemson football surprisingly low on future offense power rankings

    ESPN's Adam Rittenberg listed his top 25 college football offenses for the next three seasons... Clemson is where?!

  • Alabama Morning Drive: Trey Sanders describes his comeback from injuries and accident

    The latest news and notes involving the Alabama Crimson Tide on Wednesday morning.

  • Kelly on leaving Irish for LSU: 'We were on different paths'

    On the first floor of the LSU Football Operations Center, left of the front desk, is the performance nutrition center. If you want to know why Brian Kelly left Notre Dame after 12 years spent leading college football's most storied program to become the coach at LSU, the answer in part lies in one of the nicest cafeterias in college sports. “It’s been awesome because you’ve got incredible facilities, you’ve got players that want to be great,” Kelly told The Associated Press on the eve of his first spring practice at LSU.

  • Andy Dalton initially assigned bizarre jersey number with the Saints

    Backup quarterback Andy Dalton initially assigned bizarre jersey number with the Saints:

  • Brian Flores did indeed document his tanking concerns in a December 2019 memo

    In an amended complaint filed today, former Dolphins coach Brian Flores contends that he documented his concerns regarding pressure from owner Stephen Ross to lose games in a December 4, 2019 memo. The Dolphins privately acknowledge that the memo was indeed created and submitted to the team. “This letter was proactively provided to the NFL [more]

  • 2022 NFL Mock Draft: Big Trades, Big Pro Days, Big Predictions

    The latest 2022 NFL Mock Draft after a big trade - and a few Pro Days - changed up the dynamic of how the first round should go

  • Jordan Spieth raves about Matsuyama's Masters Champions Dinner menu

    Jordan Spieth raves about Matsuyama's Masters Champions Dinner menu

  • Rob Gronkowski throws shade at Patriots with contract incentives comment

    Rob Gronkowski seemed to realize he crossed the line with this dig at Bill Belichick and the Patriots over how they might handle contract incentives.

  • Deebo Samuel sends a social-media message to 49ers

    As more and more receivers get paid, others who are due to get paid will expect to get paid. Including one specific receiver who plays the position with the physicality and intensity of a running back. While also playing running back. 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel has removed all traces of the 49ers from his Instagram [more]

  • NFL analyst: Blockbuster Giants-Seahawks trade would make sense

    NFL Network analyst Chad Reuter breaks down a potential blockbuster 2022 NFL draft trade between the New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks.