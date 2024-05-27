Clemson is No. 6 national seed in NCAA Baseball Tournament, draws these three teams

Clemson is officially a top-eight national seed for the 2024 NCAA Baseball Tournament.

The Tigers (41-14 overall) are the No. 6 overall seed for the tournament and will have home-field advantage through the Super Regionals, if they advance that far.

Clemson will face High Point (34-25) in the Tigers’ opener of the four-team, double-elimination Clemson Regional on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT. The game can be seen on ACC Network. Vanderbilt (38-21) and Coastal Carolina (34-23) were also named to the Clemson Regional.

The winner of the Clemson Regional will face the winner of the Stillwater Regional in a best-of-three Super Regional. Oklahoma State’s regional includes the host Cowboys (40-17), Niagara (38-15), Florida (28-27), and Big Ten Tournament champion Nebraska (39-20).

SEC Tournament champion Tennessee, which also earned a share of the regular-season championship with Kentucky, was the No. 1 overall seed with the Wildcats the No. 2 seed. Texas A&M earned the No. 3 national seed. ACC regular-season champion North Carolina was the No. 4 national seed with Arkansas the No. 5 seed.

No. 7 Georgia seed and No. 8 seed Florida State rounded out the top eight national seeds.

