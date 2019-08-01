Clemson No. 1, Alabama No. 2 in preseason coaches' poll

The Associated Press
FILE - In this April 6, 2019, file photo, Clemson's Trevor Lawrence drops back to pass during Clemson's annual Orange and White NCAA college football spring scrimmage in Clemson, S.C. Clemsons defense was a big reason why the Tigers won a second national championship in three seasons. Now that unit has massive holes to fill after losing its entire front to the NFL, along with three key linebackers and two members of the secondary _ and that could mean the Tigers have to win shootouts behind quarterback Trevor Lawrence to stay on top. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro, File)

Clemson No. 1, Alabama No. 2 in preseason coaches' poll

FILE - In this April 6, 2019, file photo, Clemson's Trevor Lawrence drops back to pass during Clemson's annual Orange and White NCAA college football spring scrimmage in Clemson, S.C. Clemsons defense was a big reason why the Tigers won a second national championship in three seasons. Now that unit has massive holes to fill after losing its entire front to the NFL, along with three key linebackers and two members of the secondary _ and that could mean the Tigers have to win shootouts behind quarterback Trevor Lawrence to stay on top. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro, File)

Clemson is No. 1 in the USA Today preseason coaches' poll for the first time, followed by Alabama at No. 2.

The defending champion Tigers received 59 of a possible 65 first-place votes and the Crimson Tide got the rest in the poll released Thursday. The Associated Press preseason Top 25 will be released Aug. 19.

Clemson beat Alabama 44-16 in the College Football Playoff championship game in January. It was the fourth straight year the Tigers and Tide met in the playoff and third time they played for the national championship. Clemson and Alabama have alternated winning the last four championships.

Georgia was No. 3 in the coaches' poll, followed by Oklahoma and Ohio State. No. 6 LSU and No. 8 Florida gave the Southeastern Conference four top-10 teams.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

What to Read Next