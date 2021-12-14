Clemson names new offensive and defensive coordinators and gives some coaches raises

Clemson quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter and defensive analyst Wes Goodwin were promoted to the Tigers’ respective offensive and defensive coordinators, among other staffing changes approved by the university’s compensation committee Tuesday.

Safeties coach Mickey Conn will also serve as the co-defensive coordinator.

Each coach earned a three-year contract. Streeter’s annual salary will be $925,000, Goodwin’s will be $850,000 and Conn’s $800,000.

In addition to the coordinator changes, defensive line coach Todd Bates received a promotion to associate head coach and a three-year deal with a $750,000 salary, while cornerbacks coach Mike Reed will take on the special teams coordinator role as part of a three-year deal making $700,000 per. Kyle Richardson, who was the Tigers’ special assistant to the offense and director of high school relations, will coach the tight ends.

The shifts come in the aftermath of the Tigers losing both of its coordinators in the same week. On Dec. 5, former defensive coordinator Brent Venables was announced as the University of Oklahoma’s next head football coach. Five days later, former offensive coordinator Tony Elliott became the University of Virginia head football coach.

Clemson defensive consultant Ted Roof also went to Oklahoma with Venables to serve as the Sooners’ defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.

The Tigers have a chance to keep their 10-year streak of at least 10 wins in a season alive when they play Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 29 in Orlando, Fla.