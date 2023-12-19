Clemson S Mukuba transfers home to Texas; QB Dante Moore chooses Oregon after freshman year at UCLA

Former Clemson safety Andrew Mukuba announced Monday he is transferring to Texas, his hometown school, cornerback Decamerion Richardson said he is leaving Mississippi State for rival Mississippi and quarterback Dante Moore committed to Oregon after spending his freshman year at UCLA.

Entering the portal officially were Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson, a three-year starter, TCU quarterback Chandler Morris, and two former five-star recruits from USC in freshman quarterback Malachi Nelson and sophomore cornerback Domani Jackson.

“That part’s difficult because the old-school in all of us had all the great memories of the guys that we coached that maybe weren’t ready in the beginning and they progressed and got better and you got to see the end of that,” USC coach Lincoln Riley told reporters. “It’s just part of the world of college football in this current time.”

Moore, a former five-star recruit from Michigan, played nine games and started five for the Bruins. He completed 53.6% of his passes and three 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

He is the second high-profile quarterback to choose Oregon as a transfer destination this month, joining Dillon Gabriel. Moore, who originally committed to Oregon as a high school recruit before flipping to UCLA, made his announcement with an Instagram post.

Gabriel, who played the last two seasons at Oklahoma, will play a sixth season at Oregon.

Florida State received a commitment from the son of a former Seminoles star when edge rusher Marvin Jones Jr. posted on social media that he was transferring from Georgia to Tallahassee.

The elder Jones was an All-America linebacker from Florida State in the early 1990s who went on to play 10 seasons for the New York Jets. Jones Jr. was a five-star recruit who played sparingly for Georgia in two seasons.

A busy day for defensive backs exiting the portal also includes two Mid-American Conference starters announcing they were headed to Power Five schools.

Former Buffalo safety Devin Grant, who had five interceptions this season, committed to Syracuse, the day after the Orange and new coach Fran Brown landed former Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord.

Texas A&M got a commitment from Central Michigan safety Trey Jones.

Mukuba is an Austin, Texas, native and former four-star recruit who has started 31 games over three seasons for the Tigers.

Richardson left one side of the Egg Bowl rivalry for the other, becoming the latest portal addition to Ole Miss.

The Rebels have also added former Florida defensive end Princely Umanmielen and two former Tennessee players, defensive end Tyler Baron and defensive back Tamarion McDonald, and former South Carolina receiver Juice Wells in the past few days.

— Former Duke running back Jordan Waters is staying in the same area code, moving over to North Carolina State about 20 miles away in Raleigh. He ran for 753 yards and 12 touchdowns this year for the Blue Devils, hitting the 100-yard rushing mark three times while also having four multi-touchdown showings.

— Washington added former San Diego State offensive tackle Drew Azzopardi, who started six games this season as a redshirt freshman. He was the fourth addition in recent days for the Huskies, joining former Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers, former Vanderbilt linebacker Ethan Barr and former Arizona State edge rusher B.J. Green.

— Colorado lost a transfer when former Indiana offensive lineman Matthew Bedford flipped his commitment to Oregon but gained one when former Houston defensive lineman Chidozie Nwankwo committed to the Buffaloes.