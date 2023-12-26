Advertisement

Clemson moves up a spot in the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Brad Brownell and the Clemson men’s basketball team remain one of the top teams in the country after another successful week.

Playing in one game last week, the Tigers looked excellent at home as they took down Queens 109-79 on Friday. Clemson’s offense was on fire in the win, with the Tigers scoring the most points the program has had in a game since 2002.

Though a strong win, the Tigers saw little movement in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll. They did move up, but just one spot from No.18 to No.17. It wasn’t the most active week of college basketball with the holiday, so the Tigers didn’t get as many opportunities to prove their case for making a bigger jump.

Below is a full look at the latest men’s basketball Coaches Poll.

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Purdue

11-1

790 (24)

2

Kansas

11-1

760 (1)

3

Houston

12-0

751 (7)

4

Arizona

9-2

659

5

UConn

11-2

629

6

Florida Atlantic

10-2

618

+6

7

Tennessee

9-3

613

8

Marquette

10-3

531

-2

9

Illinois

9-2

520

+2

10

Kentucky

9-2

513

-1

11

North Carolina

8-3

460

+2

12

BYU

11-1

378

+3

13

Oklahoma

10-1

371

-5

14

Colorado State

11-1

326

+3

15

Duke

8-3

316

+4

16

Gonzaga

9-3

300

-1

17

Clemson

10-1

280

+1

18

Memphis

10-2

271

+5

19

Baylor

10-2

251

-9

20

Creighton

9-3

161

-6

21

James Madison

12-0

159

22

Ole Miss

12-0

153

+3

23

Wisconsin

9-3

148

+1

24

Texas

9-2

138

-2

25

Providence

11-2

88

Schools Dropped Out

No. 20 Virginia;

Others Receiving Votes

Auburn 65; Virginia 26; Colorado 24; Iowa State 19; TCU 16; Ohio State 13; Michigan State 10; Nevada 9; Utah 7; Grand Canyon 7; New Mexico 4; Villanova 3; Texas A&M 3; South Carolina 3; Miami (FL) 3; San Diego State 1; Princeton 1; Nebraska 1; Indiana 1;

