Clemson moves up a spot in the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll
Brad Brownell and the Clemson men’s basketball team remain one of the top teams in the country after another successful week.
Playing in one game last week, the Tigers looked excellent at home as they took down Queens 109-79 on Friday. Clemson’s offense was on fire in the win, with the Tigers scoring the most points the program has had in a game since 2002.
Though a strong win, the Tigers saw little movement in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll. They did move up, but just one spot from No.18 to No.17. It wasn’t the most active week of college basketball with the holiday, so the Tigers didn’t get as many opportunities to prove their case for making a bigger jump.
Below is a full look at the latest men’s basketball Coaches Poll.
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Purdue
11-1
790 (24)
–
2
Kansas
11-1
760 (1)
–
3
Houston
12-0
751 (7)
–
4
Arizona
9-2
659
–
5
UConn
11-2
629
–
6
Florida Atlantic
10-2
618
+6
7
9-3
613
–
8
Marquette
10-3
531
-2
9
Illinois
9-2
520
+2
10
Kentucky
9-2
513
-1
11
8-3
460
+2
12
BYU
11-1
378
+3
13
10-1
371
-5
14
Colorado State
11-1
326
+3
15
Duke
8-3
316
+4
16
Gonzaga
9-3
300
-1
17
10-1
280
+1
18
Memphis
10-2
271
+5
19
Baylor
10-2
251
-9
20
Creighton
9-3
161
-6
21
James Madison
12-0
159
–
22
Ole Miss
12-0
153
+3
23
9-3
148
+1
24
9-2
138
-2
25
Providence
11-2
88
–
Schools Dropped Out
No. 20 Virginia;
Others Receiving Votes
Auburn 65; Virginia 26; Colorado 24; Iowa State 19; TCU 16; Ohio State 13; Michigan State 10; Nevada 9; Utah 7; Grand Canyon 7; New Mexico 4; Villanova 3; Texas A&M 3; South Carolina 3; Miami (FL) 3; San Diego State 1; Princeton 1; Nebraska 1; Indiana 1;