Clemson moves up a spot in the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Brad Brownell and the Clemson men’s basketball team remain one of the top teams in the country after another successful week.

Playing in one game last week, the Tigers looked excellent at home as they took down Queens 109-79 on Friday. Clemson’s offense was on fire in the win, with the Tigers scoring the most points the program has had in a game since 2002.

Though a strong win, the Tigers saw little movement in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll. They did move up, but just one spot from No.18 to No.17. It wasn’t the most active week of college basketball with the holiday, so the Tigers didn’t get as many opportunities to prove their case for making a bigger jump.

Below is a full look at the latest men’s basketball Coaches Poll.

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Purdue 11-1 790 (24) – 2 Kansas 11-1 760 (1) – 3 Houston 12-0 751 (7) – 4 Arizona 9-2 659 – 5 UConn 11-2 629 – 6 Florida Atlantic 10-2 618 +6 7 Tennessee 9-3 613 – 8 Marquette 10-3 531 -2 9 Illinois 9-2 520 +2 10 Kentucky 9-2 513 -1 11 North Carolina 8-3 460 +2 12 BYU 11-1 378 +3 13 Oklahoma 10-1 371 -5 14 Colorado State 11-1 326 +3 15 Duke 8-3 316 +4 16 Gonzaga 9-3 300 -1 17 Clemson 10-1 280 +1 18 Memphis 10-2 271 +5 19 Baylor 10-2 251 -9 20 Creighton 9-3 161 -6 21 James Madison 12-0 159 – 22 Ole Miss 12-0 153 +3 23 Wisconsin 9-3 148 +1 24 Texas 9-2 138 -2 25 Providence 11-2 88 –

Schools Dropped Out

No. 20 Virginia;

Others Receiving Votes

Auburn 65; Virginia 26; Colorado 24; Iowa State 19; TCU 16; Ohio State 13; Michigan State 10; Nevada 9; Utah 7; Grand Canyon 7; New Mexico 4; Villanova 3; Texas A&M 3; South Carolina 3; Miami (FL) 3; San Diego State 1; Princeton 1; Nebraska 1; Indiana 1;

