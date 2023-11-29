Clemson moves up a spot in the latest College Football Playoff rankings

Dabo Swinney and the Tigers are coming off a 16-7 revenge rivalry win on the road against South Carolina, and the performance was enough for

Clemson to move up in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.

After joining the rankings for the first time last week and earning the No.24 spot, Clemson (8-4, 4-4 ACC) has moved up to No.23. The Tigers likely could have made a bigger jump in the rankings, but their offensive performance against the Gamecocks is a difficult thing to ignore.

Clemson is heading to a bowl, but we will have to wait to hear where, when, and who against, though multiple interesting opponents such as Oregon State and Tennessee have been rumored. We will find out on December 3 about the Tigers’ fate.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire