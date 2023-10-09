Clemson moves up the rankings in USA TODAY Sports College Football Re-Rank 1-133 after a Week 6 win over Wake Forest

Dabo Swinney tied Clemson legend Frank Howard’s all-time win record on Saturday, as the Tigers scraped by Wake Forest 17-12 in Death Valley for Homecoming.

Throughout the season, Clemson has been all over the USA TODAY Sports College Football 1-133 re-rank, with the Tigers moving up in Week 6, even after the questionable performance. Following the Week 6 win, Clemson moved up four spots to No.30 in the re-rank.

Last week, I was arguing how Clemson’s ranking No.34 was too low, and while I will stand by that as they move up to No.30. Even so, it is hard to ignore what we saw on Saturday in front of Clemson’s home crowd.

The Tigers’ defense looked phenomenal, and in a prime spot for the offense to continue improving and prove they are trending in the right direction, they flopped. It was a frustrating performance that left fans with a bad taste heading into Clemson’s Week 7 bye.

I still think this team is a top-25 caliber team; Saturday left some doubts about how good this team can be this season.

