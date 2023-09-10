Advertisement

Clemson moves one spot in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll after Week 2

Alex Turri
·2 min read

Following Clemson’s 66-17 win over Charleston Southern, the Tigers have moved down a spot in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll

After their Week 1 loss to Duke, the Tigers’ dropped from No.9 to No.21 in the Coaches Poll. Week 2 faired much better for the Tigers on the field, even with their first-half struggles. Swinney and Clemson drop to No.22 with minimal movement with the performance. 

It was a solid recovery for the Tigers, who showed many positive signs but also had some early miscues and turnovers that made the first half much closer than it should have been. They will look to continue the turnaround at Memorial Stadium when Clemson faces Florida Atlantic, with kickoff set for 8:00 p.m.

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Georgia

2-0

1624 (64)

2

Michigan

2-0

1533 (1)

3

Florida State

2-0

1441

+2

4

Ohio State

2-0

1401

5

Southern California

3-0

1319

+1

6

Texas

2-0

1318

+4

7

Penn State

2-0

1229

8

Washington

2-0

1129

9

Tennessee

2-0

1039

10

Alabama

1-1

1016

-7

11

Notre Dame

3-0

1004

12

Utah

2-0

893

13

Oregon

2-0

870

14

Louisiana State

1-1

714

15

Kansas State

2-0

675

16

Oklahoma

2-0

584

+1

17

Oregon State

2-0

562

+1

18

North Carolina

2-0

506

-2

19

Ole Miss

2-0

503

+1

20

Duke

2-0

363

+4

21

Colorado

2-0

357

+4

22

Clemson

1-1

207

-1

23

Miami

2-0

195

+9

24

Iowa

2-0

166

+2

25

UCLA

2-0

101

+4

Schools Dropped Out

No.19 Wisconsin,  No. 22 Tulane, No. 23 Texas A&M

Others Receiving Votes

Washington State 80; Kentucky 38; Texas Christian 26; Auburn 23; Texas A&M 21; Fresno State 21; Kansas 17; Tulane 16; Missouri 14; Maryland 14; Wake Forest 13; Oklahoma State 12; Central Florida 11; Arkansas 10; Syracuse 9; Cincinnati 8; Wisconsin 7; Mississippi State 7; Wyoming 6; Minnesota 6; Air Force 5; South Carolina 3; Memphis 3; Louisville 3; James Madison 2; Michigan State 1.

