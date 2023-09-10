Clemson moves one spot in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll after Week 2

Following Clemson’s 66-17 win over Charleston Southern, the Tigers have moved down a spot in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll.

After their Week 1 loss to Duke, the Tigers’ dropped from No.9 to No.21 in the Coaches Poll. Week 2 faired much better for the Tigers on the field, even with their first-half struggles. Swinney and Clemson drop to No.22 with minimal movement with the performance.

It was a solid recovery for the Tigers, who showed many positive signs but also had some early miscues and turnovers that made the first half much closer than it should have been. They will look to continue the turnaround at Memorial Stadium when Clemson faces Florida Atlantic, with kickoff set for 8:00 p.m.

Schools Dropped Out

Wisconsin, No. 22 Tulane, No. 23 Texas A&M

Others Receiving Votes

Washington State 80; Kentucky 38; Texas Christian 26; Auburn 23; Texas A&M 21; Fresno State 21; Kansas 17; Tulane 16; Missouri 14; Maryland 14; Wake Forest 13; Oklahoma State 12; Central Florida 11; Arkansas 10; Syracuse 9; Cincinnati 8; Wisconsin 7; Mississippi State 7; Wyoming 6; Minnesota 6; Air Force 5; South Carolina 3; Memphis 3; Louisville 3; James Madison 2; Michigan State 1.

