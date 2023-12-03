Clemson moves up one spot in the final College Football Playoff rankings

Dabo Swinney and the Tigers await their bowl destination, but we do know their ranking in the final College Football Playoff rankings.

The last time we saw Clemson (8-4, 4-4 ACC), they took down their rival South Carolina 16-7 on the road behind a phenomenal defensive performance. Clemson looked solid in the win, but questions still surround this offense heading into their bowl game.

Clemson moved up in the final CFP rankings following conference championship weekend, though it wasn’t much. Moving up one spot again, Clemson jumped from No.23 to No.22. We now await their bowl game announcement.

Below is a look at the final CFP rankings of the season.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire