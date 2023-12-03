Advertisement

Clemson moves up one spot in the final College Football Playoff rankings

Alex Turri
·1 min read

Dabo Swinney and the Tigers await their bowl destination, but we do know their ranking in the final College Football Playoff rankings.

The last time we saw Clemson (8-4, 4-4 ACC), they took down their rival South Carolina 16-7 on the road behind a phenomenal defensive performance. Clemson looked solid in the win, but questions still surround this offense heading into their bowl game.

Clemson moved up in the final CFP rankings following conference championship weekend, though it wasn’t much. Moving up one spot again, Clemson jumped from No.23 to No.22. We now await their bowl game announcement.

Below is a look at the final CFP rankings of the season.

  1. Michigan

  2. Washington

  3. Texas

  4. Alabama

  5. FSU

  6. Georgia

  7. Ohio State

  8. Oregon

  9. Missouri

  10. Penn State

  11. Ole Miss

  12. Oklahoma

  13. LSU

  14. Arizona

  15. Louisville

  16. Notre Dame

  17. Iowa

  18. NC State

  19. Oregon State

  20. Oklahoma State

  21. Tennessee

  22. Clemson

  23. Liberty

  24. SMU

  25. Kansas State

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire