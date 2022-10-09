Clemson moves up in the latest AP Poll

The latest AP Poll released Sunday with Dabo Swinney and the Tigers seeing movement after their Week 6 win over Boston College.

Formerly ranked No.5 on the AP Poll, Clemson has moved up a spot ranking as the No.4 team in the country according to the AP Poll. Former No.4 Michigan has moved back a spot to No.5 after the Tigers have looked more impressive the past few weeks.

The AP Poll showed much more movement than USA Today Sports Coaches Poll, with Alabama dropping from No.1 to No.3 while Georgia reclaimed the top spot on the rankings, followed by now No.2 Ohio State.

Clemson will look to maintain their ranking or possibly even move up this week as they travel to Doak Campbell Stadium to take on Florida State at 7:30 Saturday, October 15th.

25 James Madison (5-0) Sun Belt – 105

Others receiving votes:

North Carolina 98, Baylor 91, BYU 61, Coastal Carolina 61, Notre Dame 58, Florida 56, Tulane 42, Purdue 34, Florida State 18, South Carolina 12, Washington State 10, Minnesota 5, LSU 4, Maryland 4, San Jose State 1

