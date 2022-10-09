Clemson moves up in the latest AP Poll

Alex Turri
·3 min read

The latest AP Poll released Sunday with Dabo Swinney and the Tigers seeing movement after their Week 6 win over Boston College. 

Formerly ranked No.5 on the AP Poll, Clemson has moved up a spot ranking as the No.4 team in the country according to the AP Poll. Former No.4 Michigan has moved back a spot to No.5 after the Tigers have looked more impressive the past few weeks. 

The AP Poll showed much more movement than USA Today Sports Coaches Poll, with Alabama dropping from No.1 to No.3 while Georgia reclaimed the top spot on the rankings, followed by now No.2 Ohio State.

Clemson will look to maintain their ranking or possibly even move up this week as they travel to Doak Campbell Stadium to take on Florida State at 7:30 Saturday, October 15th. 

RANK

TEAM

TREND

THIS WEEK

POINTS

1

Georgia (6-0)

SEC

1

vs Auburn W 42-10

1,535 (32)

2

Ohio State (6-0)

Big Ten

1

@ Michigan State W 49-20

1,507 (20)

3

Alabama (6-0)

SEC

2

vs Texas A&M W 24-20

1,489 (11)

4

Clemson (6-0)

ACC

1

@ Boston College W 31-3

1,348

5

Michigan (6-0)

Big Ten

1

@ Indiana W 31-10

1,319

6

Tennessee (5-0)

SEC

2

@ LSU W 40-13

1,232

7

USC (6-0)

Pac-12

1

vs Washington State W 30-14

1,214

8

Oklahoma State (5-0)

Big 12

1

vs Texas Tech W 41-31

1,150

9

Ole Miss (6-0)

SEC

@ Vanderbilt W 52-28

1,061

10

Penn State (5-0)

Big Ten

vs Northwestern W 17-7

974

11

UCLA (6-0)

Pac-12

7

vs Utah W 42-32

907

12

Oregon (5-1)

Pac-12

@ Arizona W 49-22

893

13

TCU (5-0)

Big 12

4

@ Kansas W 38-31

819

14

Wake Forest (5-1)

ACC

1

vs Army W 45-10

748

15

North Carolina State (5-1)

ACC

1

vs Florida State W 19-17

746

16

Mississippi State (5-1)

SEC

7

vs Arkansas W 40-17

589

17

Kansas State (5-1)

Big 12

3

@ Iowa State W 10-9

559

18

Syracuse (5-0)

ACC

4

vs Wagner W 59-0

393

19

Kansas (5-1)

Big 12

vs TCU L 38-31

330

20

Utah (4-2)

Pac-12

9

@ UCLA L 42-32

328

21

Cincinnati (5-1)

American Athletic

3

vs South Florida W 28-24

257

22

Texas (4-2)

Big 12

@ Oklahoma W 49-0

150

23

Kentucky (4-2)

SEC

9

vs South Carolina L 24-14

150

 

 

24

Illinois (5-1)

Big Ten

vs Iowa W 9-6

117

 

 

 

25

James Madison (5-0)

Sun Belt

@ Arkansas State W 42-20

105

Others receiving votes:

North Carolina 98, Baylor 91, BYU 61, Coastal Carolina 61, Notre Dame 58, Florida 56, Tulane 42, Purdue 34, Florida State 18, South Carolina 12, Washington State 10, Minnesota 5, LSU 4, Maryland 4, San Jose State 1

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire

