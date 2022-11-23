Clemson moves up again in the latest College Football Playoff rankings

The third installment of the College Football Playoff rankings was released Tuesday night, with Clemson moving up a spot after their 40-10 home win over Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes.

The Tigers 10-1 (8-0 ACC) moved up to No.8 in the rankings as all but one team ahead of them last week lost. Former No.5 Tennessee lost to Clemson’s upcoming opponent and rival South Carolina in a massive 63-38 upset.

Two loss Alabama ranked No.7, ahead of Swinney and the Tigers though Crimson Tide will not make an SEC Championship appearance which gives Clemson an advantage. The Tigers’ opponent in the ACC Championship game, North Carolina, dropped from No.13 to No.17 after a loss to Georgia Tech.

Clemson’s rivalry weekend matchup against South Carolina is going to be an exciting one.

Here are the College Football Playoff Selection Committee’s choices for the CFP top 25

Here’s the full #CFBPlayoff Top 25 rankings for games played through November 19. Where does your team rank? pic.twitter.com/ZtDfGORZjH — College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) November 23, 2022

List

