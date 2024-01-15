Advertisement

Clemson men’s basketball drops out of the latest USA SPORTS Coaches Poll

Alex Turri
·2 min read

Brad Brownell and the Clemson men’s basketball team started off their season scorching hot, but the Tigers have cooled off in recent weeks.

With their cold run, where they’ve lost three of their last four games, the Tigers have fallen out of the rankings of the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll. The Tigers went from No.22 to out of the ranks after a week where they lost 87-72 to Virginia Tech and won 89-78 against Boston College.

Though the Tigers are no longer ranked in the Coaches Poll, they are still receiving votes (39). The Tigers have two opportunities this week to earn their way back into the rankings as they host Georgia Tech on Tuesday and travel to Florida State to face the Seminoles on Saturday.

Check out he full Coaches Poll below.

Rank

Team

Record

PTS

1st

Prev

Chg

Hi/Lo

1

UConn

15-2

785

20

4

+3

1/5

2

Purdue

15-2

762

12

1

-1

1/4

3

North Carolina

13-3

717

0

7

+4

3/21

4

Kansas

14-2

713

0

3

-1

1/6

5

Houston

14-2

619

0

2

-3

2/6

6

Duke

13-3

590

0

11

+5

3/21

7

Tennessee

12-4

574

0

5

-2

5/13

8

Wisconsin

13-3

533

0

15

+7

8/NR

9

Baylor

14-2

523

0

14

+5

6/19

10

Kentucky

12-3

514

0

6

-4

6/17

11

Auburn

14-2

509

0

16

+5

11/NR

12

Memphis

15-2

489

0

13

+1

12/NR

13

Arizona

12-4

424

0

8

-5

1/13

14

Illinois

12-4

319

0

10

-4

8/NR

15

Creighton

13-4

261

0

20

+5

7/NR

16

Oklahoma

13-3

239

0

9

-7

8/NR

17

Utah State

16-1

238

0

23

+6

17/23

18

Marquette

11-5

214

0

12

-6

3/18

19

BYU

13-3

174

0

17

-2

12/NR

20

Iowa State

13-3

152

0

NR

+9

20/NR

21

Ole Miss

15-1

151

0

23

+2

19/NR

22

TCU

13-3

150

0

NR

+12

22/NR

23

Dayton

13-2

130

0

NR

+6

23/NR

24

San Diego State

14-3

102

0

19

-5

15/NR

25

Texas Tech

14-2

92

0

NR

+11

25/NR

Schools Dropped Out

No. 18 Colorado State; No. 21 Gonzaga; No. 22 Clemson; No. 25 Florida Atlantic;

Others Receiving Votes

Colorado State 81; Florida Atlantic 67; Alabama 60; Seton Hall 40; Clemson 39; Grand Canyon 34; Texas 20; Nevada 14; Gonzaga 11; Oregon 10; North Carolina State 9; Villanova 8; James Madison 8; Princeton 7; St. John’s 6; Florida State 4; Wake Forest 2; Nebraska 2; Florida 2; New Mexico 1; Indiana State 1;

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire