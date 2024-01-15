Clemson men’s basketball drops out of the latest USA SPORTS Coaches Poll

Brad Brownell and the Clemson men’s basketball team started off their season scorching hot, but the Tigers have cooled off in recent weeks.

With their cold run, where they’ve lost three of their last four games, the Tigers have fallen out of the rankings of the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll. The Tigers went from No.22 to out of the ranks after a week where they lost 87-72 to Virginia Tech and won 89-78 against Boston College.

Though the Tigers are no longer ranked in the Coaches Poll, they are still receiving votes (39). The Tigers have two opportunities this week to earn their way back into the rankings as they host Georgia Tech on Tuesday and travel to Florida State to face the Seminoles on Saturday.

Check out he full Coaches Poll below.

Rank Team Record PTS 1st Prev Chg Hi/Lo 1 UConn 15-2 785 20 4 +3 1/5 2 Purdue 15-2 762 12 1 -1 1/4 3 North Carolina 13-3 717 0 7 +4 3/21 4 Kansas 14-2 713 0 3 -1 1/6 5 Houston 14-2 619 0 2 -3 2/6 6 Duke 13-3 590 0 11 +5 3/21 7 Tennessee 12-4 574 0 5 -2 5/13 8 Wisconsin 13-3 533 0 15 +7 8/NR 9 Baylor 14-2 523 0 14 +5 6/19 10 Kentucky 12-3 514 0 6 -4 6/17 11 Auburn 14-2 509 0 16 +5 11/NR 12 Memphis 15-2 489 0 13 +1 12/NR 13 Arizona 12-4 424 0 8 -5 1/13 14 Illinois 12-4 319 0 10 -4 8/NR 15 Creighton 13-4 261 0 20 +5 7/NR 16 Oklahoma 13-3 239 0 9 -7 8/NR 17 Utah State 16-1 238 0 23 +6 17/23 18 Marquette 11-5 214 0 12 -6 3/18 19 BYU 13-3 174 0 17 -2 12/NR 20 Iowa State 13-3 152 0 NR +9 20/NR 21 Ole Miss 15-1 151 0 23 +2 19/NR 22 TCU 13-3 150 0 NR +12 22/NR 23 Dayton 13-2 130 0 NR +6 23/NR 24 San Diego State 14-3 102 0 19 -5 15/NR 25 Texas Tech 14-2 92 0 NR +11 25/NR

Schools Dropped Out

No. 18 Colorado State; No. 21 Gonzaga; No. 22 Clemson; No. 25 Florida Atlantic;

Others Receiving Votes

Colorado State 81; Florida Atlantic 67; Alabama 60; Seton Hall 40; Clemson 39; Grand Canyon 34; Texas 20; Nevada 14; Gonzaga 11; Oregon 10; North Carolina State 9; Villanova 8; James Madison 8; Princeton 7; St. John’s 6; Florida State 4; Wake Forest 2; Nebraska 2; Florida 2; New Mexico 1; Indiana State 1;

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire