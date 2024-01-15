Clemson men’s basketball drops out of the latest USA SPORTS Coaches Poll
Brad Brownell and the Clemson men’s basketball team started off their season scorching hot, but the Tigers have cooled off in recent weeks.
With their cold run, where they’ve lost three of their last four games, the Tigers have fallen out of the rankings of the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll. The Tigers went from No.22 to out of the ranks after a week where they lost 87-72 to Virginia Tech and won 89-78 against Boston College.
Though the Tigers are no longer ranked in the Coaches Poll, they are still receiving votes (39). The Tigers have two opportunities this week to earn their way back into the rankings as they host Georgia Tech on Tuesday and travel to Florida State to face the Seminoles on Saturday.
Check out he full Coaches Poll below.
Rank
Team
Record
PTS
1st
Prev
Chg
Hi/Lo
1
UConn
15-2
785
20
4
+3
1/5
2
Purdue
15-2
762
12
1
-1
1/4
3
North Carolina
13-3
717
0
7
+4
3/21
4
Kansas
14-2
713
0
3
-1
1/6
5
Houston
14-2
619
0
2
-3
2/6
6
Duke
13-3
590
0
11
+5
3/21
7
Tennessee
12-4
574
0
5
-2
5/13
8
Wisconsin
13-3
533
0
15
+7
8/NR
9
Baylor
14-2
523
0
14
+5
6/19
10
Kentucky
12-3
514
0
6
-4
6/17
11
Auburn
14-2
509
0
16
+5
11/NR
12
Memphis
15-2
489
0
13
+1
12/NR
13
Arizona
12-4
424
0
8
-5
1/13
14
Illinois
12-4
319
0
10
-4
8/NR
15
Creighton
13-4
261
0
20
+5
7/NR
16
Oklahoma
13-3
239
0
9
-7
8/NR
17
Utah State
16-1
238
0
23
+6
17/23
18
Marquette
11-5
214
0
12
-6
3/18
19
BYU
13-3
174
0
17
-2
12/NR
20
Iowa State
13-3
152
0
NR
+9
20/NR
21
Ole Miss
15-1
151
0
23
+2
19/NR
22
TCU
13-3
150
0
NR
+12
22/NR
23
Dayton
13-2
130
0
NR
+6
23/NR
24
San Diego State
14-3
102
0
19
-5
15/NR
25
Texas Tech
14-2
92
0
NR
+11
25/NR
Schools Dropped Out
No. 18 Colorado State; No. 21 Gonzaga; No. 22 Clemson; No. 25 Florida Atlantic;
Others Receiving Votes
Colorado State 81; Florida Atlantic 67; Alabama 60; Seton Hall 40; Clemson 39; Grand Canyon 34; Texas 20; Nevada 14; Gonzaga 11; Oregon 10; North Carolina State 9; Villanova 8; James Madison 8; Princeton 7; St. John’s 6; Florida State 4; Wake Forest 2; Nebraska 2; Florida 2; New Mexico 1; Indiana State 1;