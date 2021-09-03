What Clemson media is saying about Georgia ahead of top-5 matchup

It’s No. 5 Georgia versus No. 3 Clemson in Charlotte this Saturday night. It’s more than a top-five matchup for the season opener, though, it’s a chance for two programs at the top of the sport to make a statement.

Georgia possesses one of best rosters in college football, hosting more five-star recruits than any other program in the nation. Can the Bulldogs pull it all together? We’ll get a good idea this weekend.

Here’s what Clemson media is saying about Georgia:

What's the latest line, over-under for Clemson vs. Georgia?

By Zach Dennis, Greenville News "It's not every year that we kick things off with a game that could be the eventual National Championship, but all eyes will be on Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, in week one when the Georgia Bulldogs and Clemson Tigers meet." "This should be an absolute battle between two elite defenses on legitimate College Football Playoff contenders. We’re splitting hairs, but Georgia’s offense looked much better with Daniels late in the season and they return more production than Clemson on that side of the ball, which matters this early in the year." "Clemson returns almost everybody on a defense that ranked 15th in the nation with 327 yards allowed per game last year. Georgia’s was even better (321 yards per game; 12th). Expect this to be a defensive slugfest as both offenses shake off some week one rust."

Clemson Football: Game-by-Game Predictions for 2021

- Mark Ross. Athlon Sports

"I certainly think Georgia is capable of beating Clemson in the season opener, but the timing of this game seems to favor the Tigers. The Bulldogs will be breaking in several new starters on defense, which should benefit D.J. Uiagalelei. Yes, he's tasked with replacing the No. 1 pick in the most recent NFL draft, but talent is not a question with Uiagalelei or with Clemson as a whole. If the Tigers get by Georgia there really isn't another game that screams "upset alert." That doesn't mean Clemson won’t be tested (see Boston College last season) at some point, but as boring as it may seem, Dabo Swinney's team should go 12-0 without too much difficulty."

No. 3 Clemson, No. 5 Georgia start with possible CFP preview

No. 3 Clemson, No. 5 Georgia start with possible CFP preview

- By Associated Press, The Charlotte Observer "Georgia CB Derion Kendrick is a former Clemson starter projected to be a first-round NFL draft pick when he's done with college. Kendrick was dismissed from the Tigers this past spring and landed at Georgia in time to face his old team in this crucial game." "Clemson has won its past six games at Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium, including the past five ACC Championship games. ... Georgia quarterback JT Daniels, the former Southern Cal passer, threw for 1,231 yards, 10 touchdowns and just two picks in his four games last year. ... These schools are about two hours apart and have played 64 times in a series that began in 1897. ... Their last game was a 45-21 Georgia win in Athens in 2014. The year before, Clemson outlasted the Bulldogs in a top-10 matchup at Death Valley. ... Clemson will face its third consecutive top-five opponent after beating No. 2 Notre Dame for the ACC title and falling to No. 3 Ohio State in the CFP semifinals. ... This marks the first time Georgia has ever faced a team ranked in the top five to start the season. ... Georgia is 9-9-1 when it faces a ranked opponent to open the season. ... Clemson has lost three of its past five games against top 10 opponents."

