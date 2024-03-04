Clemson makes the top 12 for the No.1 DL in the 2025 class

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football program are one of the top teams recruiting in the 2025 class, with another one of the top recruits in the country naming Clemson among his top teams.

Five-star Savannah, Georgia, defensive lineman Elijah Griffin took to social media Sunday to announce his top 12 schools, with Clemson making the cut. The Tigers are competing with Georgia, Colorado, Louisville, Miami, Florida, LSU, South Carolina, USC, Oregon, Duke, and Alabama.

According to 247Sports composite rankings, Griffin is the No. 1 defensive lineman and the No. 1 overall player in the class. He currently has three crystal ball predictions to commit to Georgia, with 247Sports Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong being one of those predictions.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire