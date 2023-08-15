Clemson makes the top 12 for a 2025 cornerback target

Dabo Swinney and the Tigers have made the cut for a cornerback target in the 2025 recruiting class.

Terrance “Deuce” Edwards took to Twitter/X Tuesday to announce his top 12 schools, with Clemson among those still in contention for Edwards. The Tigers will compete with Tennessee, Oklahoma, Louisville, West Virginia, Boston College, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Virginia, Penn State, Miami, and Maryland for his commitment.

A three-star recruit, Edwards currently ranks as the No.29 athlete and the No.356 overall player in the 2025 class. He is expected to take a visit to Clemson for the Sept. 23 game vs. Florida State, one of the Tigers to matchups of the 2023 season.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire