Clemson makes the top 10 for four-star linebacker Jaedon Harmon

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football program are on a tear recruiting in the 2025 class and have recently landed in the top 10 of one of the top linebacker recruits in the country.

Rome (Ga.) High School four-star Jaedon Harmon took to social media Wednesday to announce his top 10 schools, with Clemson making the cut. The Tigers look to continue to bolster their linebacker corps, an area of need where the program is lacking in depth. Clemson competes with Alabama, Florida State, LSU, Ohio State, Texas, Oklahoma, Auburn, Tennessee, and Ole Miss.

According to 247Sports composite rankings, Harmon is the No. 26 linebacker and the No. 194 overall player in the class. The Tigers have an excellent chance to land Harmon, with two crystal ball predictions to land at Clemson.

I want to thank every coach that has believed in me and gave me opportunities but at this point these are the schools I will be focusing on!! https://t.co/m2x7ZyV4Pa — Jaedon Harmon 4⭐️ LB (@JaedonHarmon10) April 3, 2024

