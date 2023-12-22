Clemson makes the top 10 for a 4-star offensive line target

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson coaching staff are actively recruiting in the 2025 class, with a top offensive line target announcing the Tigers among his top schools.

Lipscomb Academy (Nashville, Tenn.) four-star Chauncey Gooden took to social media Friday to announce his top ten schools, with Clemson making the cut. The Tigers will compete with Michigan, Oregon, Auburn, Colorado, Oklahoma, Tennessee, South Carolina, Missouri, and Georgia for his commitment.

According to 247Sports rankings, Gooden is the No.8 interior offensive lineman and the No.154 overall player in the 2025 class. With 0 crystal ball predictions, Gooden is definitely in the cards for the Tigers.

Clemson needs help on the offensive line, and Gooden could be that help in the future.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire