Clemson makes a statement with another big transfer portal addition

Erik Bakich revisited familiar territory to secure another commitment from the transfer portal for Clemson.

On Saturday, former Michigan Wolverine Collin Priest announced his commitment to the Tigers. As an infielder, Priest earned All-Big Ten freshman honors and second-team freshman All-American honors, boasting a .279 batting average with 11 home runs and 30 RBIs. He also contributed 11 doubles and drew 34 walks.

Priest, a former three-time all-state high school selection, is the second player to join Clemson through the portal, following Dominic Listi’s commitment last weekend. This addition bolsters the Tigers’ roster with proven talent and potential for the upcoming season. Priest will look to make an immediate impact and help the Tigers make a run toward a College World Series.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire