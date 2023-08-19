Clemson makes the national championship in this College Football Playoff prediction for 2023

The 2023 college football season has the potential to be a special one for Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football program, as they have a clear path to return to the college football playoff and compete for a national championship.

The ACC will likely come down to Clemson or Florida State, and while there is tremendous hype surrounding the Seminoles heading into the season, the Tigers are still just as dangerous and the favorites to win the conference. How good can the 2023 season really be for Clemson?

Our friends over at Longhorns Wire recently released their College Football Playoff predictions for 2023, having Clemson take the No.4 spot and beat No.1 Michigan to make a run to the national championship. This is the best projection we’ve seen yet for the Tigers.

The USC Trojans are a trendy pick to make the College Football Playoff. So, too, is the Clemson Tigers’ primary conference foe, Florida State. Neither make the playoff in this prediction. Clemson takes on a Michigan team that doesn’t face much resistance in its regular season schedule. Ultimately, new Clemson offensive coordinator Garrett Riley has his way against the Michigan defense like he did last season at TCU. Result: Clemson Tigers over Michigan Wolverines

In a way, this result would be poetic. Garrett Riley ending the Wolverines national championship hopes back-to-back seasons would be a sight to see.

Writer Josh Hickey has Clemson falling short against Ohio State in the big one.

College Football Playoff detractors won’t like this pick. No. 3 seed Ohio State faces No. 4 seed Clemson for a national title. Unfortunately, that’s the level of parity college football provides this season. Ohio State and Clemson have provided epic battles in past playoff games. This one occurs in the national title game. Ultimately, Ohio State’s arsenal of weapons is too much. Result: Ohio State Buckeyes over Clemson Tigers

Losing in a national championship will always sting, but Clemson making it this far in 2023 would be a dream scenario. It would further prove Clemson is going nowhere, and Garrett Riley would prove that he’s just as good as advertised.

It could be a huge season for the Tigers.

