Clemson Makes the Cut for a 4-star Top 100 Defensive Lineman

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson coaching staff are building one of the best 2025 recruiting classes in college football, and the Tigers found themselves in the Top 7 for another top 100 recruit.

Four-star defensive lineman Christian Garrett took to social media Thursday to announce his top 7 choices, with Clemson making the cut. The Tigers will compete with Georgia, Tennessee, Georgia Tech, Alabama, USC and Ole Miss. Some top schools in the country are all going after the big-time defensive lineman.

According to 247Sports rankings, Garrett is the No. 9 defensive lineman and the No. 94 overall player in the 2025 class. This will be a player we monitor closely as the Tigers look to continue to bolster their defensive line for the future.

NEWS: Four-Star DL Christian Garrett is down to 7️⃣ Schools! The 6’4 275 DL from Bogart, GA is ranked as a Top 75 Recruit in the ‘25 Class (No. 9 DL) Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/GMBQ5EuCl2 pic.twitter.com/uQMmnfNMnB — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 15, 2024

