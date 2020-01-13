The day we have all been waiting for has finally arrived. The College Football Playoff National Championship.

Joe Burrow (5,208 Passing YDS, 55 TD) put the country on notice this season in Baton Rouge, leading No. 1 LSU to a storybook 14-0 season as well as taking home the Heisman Trophy.



Burrow decimated No. 4 Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl in late December. The presumed No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft posted 514 all-purpose yards and eight total touchdowns to lead this group to the title game for the first time since the 2011-12 season, when the Tigers were shut out by Alabama, 21-0.



I Remember Rock Bottom



That's Why I Know Where I'm Going… So Let's GEAUX pic.twitter.com/qkBpXpp15q



— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) January 13, 2020

On the opposing sideline is Clemson star Trevor Lawrence (3,431 Passing YDS, 36 TD). The 6-foot-6 sophomore has won 25 straight games going back to last year and faces his toughest test yet.



Lawrence put on a show in the Fiesta Bowl against No. 2 Ohio State, posting 365 all-purpose yards and three total touchdowns to upset Chase Young and the Buckeyes. Lawrence carried the Tigers over Alabama in the title game last season and will look to do the same Monday in New Orleans.



"𝘐𝘵'𝘴 𝘢𝘭𝘸𝘢𝘺𝘴 𝘢𝘣𝘰𝘶𝘵 𝘸𝘩𝘢𝘵'𝘴 𝘯𝘦𝘹𝘵...



𝗢𝘂𝗿 𝗱𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗺𝘀 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗮𝗹𝘄𝗮𝘆𝘀 𝗴𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝗻 𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗺𝗲𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀."#ALLIN || #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/XzKB39oeWf



— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) January 12, 2020

This game could be one for the ages and will surely be one you do not want to miss.

LSU (No. 1) vs. Clemson (No. 3): College Football Playoff National Championship

When: Monday, Jan. 13

Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans

Time: 8 p.m. ET

How to Watch: LSU (No. 1) vs. Clemson (No. 3)

TV: ESPN

Streaming: WatchESPN

Clemson at LSU: TV Channel, Live Stream, how to watch College Football Playoff National Championship: originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington
















