Clemson and LSU projected to face off in the ReliaQuest Bowl in 2023

If you were to tell me Clemson and LSU would have a chance to face off in a bowl game in 2023 before the season, there’s a strong chance I’d consider the college football playoff a possibility.

What about the ReliaQuest Bowl? Believe it or not, that is not one I would have expected. Nonetheless, it is Clemson and LSU’s latest bowl projection from USA TODAY Sports.

Clemson (2-2, 0-2) ACC is coming off a tough loss against Florida State that has completely shifted the trajectory of their season. A win would have kept Swinney’s team in the College Football Playoff and ACC Championship picture, but with the loss, the playoff is out of reach, and an ACC Championship appearance is very unlikely.

LSU, on the other hand, opened the season with a loss to guess who, Florida State, in a matchup that wasn’t close. Since then, the Tigers haven’t looked spectacular, as they scraped by a solid Arkansas team in Week 4.

Sure, the ReliaQuest Bowl is where neither team would like to end up, and there’s a strong chance it isn’t. Even so, denying how fun of a matchup this could be is difficult.

