Clemson loses, will not finish ahead of USC on NCAA Tournament seed list

There are several teams which fit a specific description: They could still get into the NCAA Tournament, but they won’t be seeded higher than USC. Each time a team at or near the bubble cut line loses, that’s another team which won’t finish above USC. There simply aren’t many remaining teams which can displace USC to a lower spot in the bracket. This matters because USC wants to avoid the First Four in Dayton, Ohio, early next week. The Trojans want to get a full amount of rest (which they really need) and go straight into the Round of 64 next Thursday or Friday.

On Friday night, USC received another piece of help on the bubble. Clemson, a team which could still make the NCAA Tournament, lost to Virginia in the ACC Tournament semifinals. Clemson might get in, but a blowout loss to Virginia ensures that the Tigers won’t rise above USC.

Clemson, not USC, is a prime candidate for Dayton and the First Four.

Clemson Wire has the story.

More #WeAreUnited!

One athlete's view of #WeAreUnited: defining real progress

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire