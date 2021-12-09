Clemson loses commitment from Top 100 national recruit

Clemson suffered a second blow to its 2022 recruiting class.

Four-star edge rusher Jihaad Campbell is decommitting from Clemson, according to a report from On3.com’s Hayes Fawcett.

The Bradenton, Florida native is the No. 78 overall player in the 2022 class, per 247Sports, and is the second prospect to decommit from the Tigers since defensive coordinator Brent Venables took the head coaching job at Oklahoma.

“I would like to thank the whole Clemson staff and community for what they have done for my family and I,” he said in a statement on Twitter. “I truly appreciate everyone on the staff for believing in my talents and giving me an opportunity to play football at the next level. After thoughts and prayers, my family and I believe that it is in my best interest to reopen my recruitment. I haven’t lost love for the Clemson family.”

Campbell is one of three players from IMG Academy who had been committed to the Tigers. Safety Keon Sabb decommitted from Clemson on Monday, while cornerback Daylen Everette remains committed to Dabo Swinney’s squad as of Thursday afternoon.

The Tigers currently have 12 commitments — and none for the defensive line — in a class that ranks No. 9 nationally, per 247Sports.

A decommitment from Clemson in the Dabo Swinney era is rare. The Tigers had two last year for the 2021 class — headlined by Top 5 national recruit Korey Foreman backing off his pledge and signing with Southern Cal. Before then, the last decommitment came in the 2017 class.

Clemson concluded its regular season with a 30-0 win over South Carolina in the Palmetto Bowl. It will finish its 2021 campaign against Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando, Florida on Dec. 29.