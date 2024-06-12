Clemson loses another player to the transfer portal

After losing a pitcher to the transfer portal, Erik Bakich and the Clemson baseball team are losing another member of the team.

Infielder Cooper Blauser, who made his mark as a redshirt freshman by participating in a dozen games, has decided to explore new opportunities and has entered the transfer portal.

During the 2024 season, Blauser posted a batting average of .241. Over his 29 at-bats, Blauser showcased his potential, with one of his hits being a home run and another a double. His final game of the season was on April 20 against Pitt, marking the end of his contributions for this year. Blauser’s decision to transfer indicates a desire for a fresh start and potentially more playing time at a new school.

