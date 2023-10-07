Clemson looks underwhelming in a 17-12 win over Wake Forest

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football team won their Homecoming matchup 17-12 against Wake Forest in an uninspiring performance for Tigers fans.

Most of the issues for this Clemson team came on the offensive side of the ball, where starting quarterback Cade Klubnik struggled to be effective against the Demon Deacons defense. The Tigers did little in the passing game, with Klubnik completing 18-28 passes for 131 yards. He did look solid using his feet, with 12 carries for 42 yards and their first touchdown of the game.

The Tigers’ run game was slow in the first half but picked things up in the second half when they put the game in star running back Will Shipley’s hands. Shipley sealed the win for the Tigers with a 1-yard touchdown run after going 19 carries for 97 yards against Wake Forest’s defense.

Clemson’s defense came to play on Saturday, overcoming some bad situations to put together a strong performance. Outside of the Demon Deacons’ final drive of the game, it was a near-perfect performance for Wes Goodwin’s defense, who allowed 239 total yards.

Clemson heads into their Week 7 bye at a much-needed time, as it is clear this team has a lot of work to do.

