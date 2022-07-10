Clemson listed among the top three teams likely to join a super conference next

As we all know by now, college football is in the midst of a complete overhaul that will change the game forever.

The once seemingly harmonious power five conferences have scrambled into a power grab for money and supremacy, with the SEC and the Big Ten becoming the dominant forces in college football’s realignment.

Starting last summer with the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners announcing they would leave the Big-12 for the SEC no later than 2025, the domino effect took place as others began looking for opportunities for greener pastures. Follow the money, I suppose.

Earlier this month, the USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins were the following pieces to continue the massive shakeups in college football, with both announcing they intend to depart from the Pac-12 for the Big Ten starting in 2024.

So, what’s next? According to Zachary Neel over at Ducks Wire, two or three mega-conferences containing upwards of 20-teams could be in the not-so-distant future. If you’re a program that gets in, great! If not, well, good luck, and maybe you can manage.

Every team across the college football landscape will be affected by this, some in minor ways, others in significant ways that could make or break their program.

Clemson finds itself in a unique position as one of the premiere football programs in the country. There are significant hurdles the team would have to overcome to get out of the ACC, but it’s tough to believe it’s not possible.

According to Neel, regardless of the hurdles, Clemson is one of the top programs likely to join a super conference next.

Here’s what Neel had to say:

Clemson Tigers Where they would go: SEC What they have to offer: A championship-caliber football program. Analysis: There have arguably been no teams more impressive than the Clemson Tigers over the past decade. What they’ve done to lift the ACC — making the College Football Playoff six times since 2015 and winning two national championship in that time — makes them among the most appealing options on the board. They may not offer much outside of football, but if there are any ACC teams who are going to find a new home, Clemson has to be at the top of the list.

