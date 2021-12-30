Clemson linebacker James Skalski's career comes to early end in Cheez-It Bowl

ORLANDO, Fla – Clemson linebacker James Skalski -- he of 69 career games -- just can't seem to finish a bowl game for the Tigers.

The sixth-year linebacker suffered an apparent lower leg injury while jumping over Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy midway through the second quarter.

He left the game and did not return to the sideline until the second half, wearing shorts, a jersey and a boot on his right foot, bringing an unceremonious end to his career.

He was replaced in the lineup by redshirt sophomore linebacker Keith Maguire.

It marked the third straight bowl game that Skalski has been unable to finish. He was ejected from last season’s Sugar Bowl loss to Ohio State for targeting and also missed the second half of the Tigers’ championship game loss to LSU to cap the 2019 season. That also was due to a targeting ejection.

