Clemson linebacker enters the transfer portal

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football program are losing another player to the transfer portal.

Redshirt freshman linebacker TJ Dudley has officially entered the transfer portal, ending his time with the program. Dudley appeared in four games during his freshman season before redshirting, playing sixteen snaps.

A member of Clemson’s 2022 recruiting class, Dudley was a four-star recruit coming out of high school. According to 247Sports composite rankings, he was the No.22 linebacker and the No.227 overall recruit in the 2022 class. Dudley was originally committed to Oregon before former Ducks head coach, and now Miami Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal left the program.

We now wait to hear where Dudley will be transferring to.

BREAKING: Clemson LB TJ Dudley has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, per @mzenitz. He was a 4-star recruit in the class of 2022👀https://t.co/d41veNJQD1 pic.twitter.com/s1GcUQ8ezo — On3 (@On3sports) July 19, 2023

