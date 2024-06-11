Clemson linebacker Barrett Carter named a way-too-early 2024 All-American

Clemson football received a major boost with star linebacker Barrett Carter deciding to stay with the Tigers for another season.

Barrett Carter, a standout player expected to be an early-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft, surprised many by choosing to return to Clemson. His decision reflects his commitment to further developing his skills and enhancing his draft prospects for 2025. In the previous season, Carter was impressive in 11 games, ranking second on the team with 59 tackles and third with nine tackles for loss, along with three sacks.

Recently, Carter was named to PFF’s way-too-early All-America team for 2024.

Carter was a preseason All-American candidate but faced some struggles in 2023. He returned to Clemson for 2024 in the hopes of getting back to his sophomore-year form, when he finished with an 81.4 PFF overall grade. All the talent is still there for Carter, and Clemson’s defense will continue to be one of the nation’s best.

Returning to Clemson for another season was a smart move from Carter. With a strong season, he’ll lock himself into being a first round pick in the 2025 draft.

