Clemson linebacker Barrett Carter makes Athlon Sports’ preseason All-America team

The buzz around Clemson linebacker Barrett Carter entering the 2024 college football season is already plenty high.

Carter will be entering his senior season with the Tigers after choosing to return for another year at Clemson when many believed he could have been chosen as a high-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Athlon Sports recently announced its preseason All-American teams for players on offense, defense and special teams. To no surprise, Carter made Athlon’s First Team list along with three other highly touted linebackers: LSU’s Harold Perkins, Oklahoma’s Danny Stutsman and Iowa’s Jay Higgins.

Per 247Sports’ breakdown of Athlon’s All-America selection of Carter:

Barrett Carter is among the most versatile defensive players in college football and returns to Clemson for his senior season with 21 tackles for loss, nine sacks, 14 pass breakups, three interceptions and two forced fumbles in his career.

Carter finishing second on the team with 67 tackles (9.5 for loss) in 2023. He also recorded 3.5 sacks, six pass breakups and an interception while garnering All-ACC honors.

