Clemson leads South Carolina early after a Jeremiah Trotter Jr. pick 6

Clemson’s rivalry week game against South Carolina got off to an excellent start for the Tigers as the defense showed up early.

On the Gamecock’s second drive of the game, linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. jumped quarterback Spencer Rattler’s pass and took it to the house to give the Tigers a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. Trotter has been electric down the stretch of the regular season, and his great play has continued early Saturday in Death Valley.

Clemson’s offense has only seen the field once though they were off the field quickly after a DJ Uiagalelei first down on their first offensive play of the game.

So far, so good for Swinney and the Tigers.

