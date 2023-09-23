Clemson leads Florida State 24-17 behind Will Shipley’s first rushing touchdown of the season

How about this Clemson offense today?

Cade Klubnik has looked excellent under center as the Tigers now lead the Seminoles 24-17 behind a 1-yard Will Shipley touchdown run. It was Shipley’s first rushing touchdown of the 2023 season and his second score of the day.

Clemson went 11 plays for 77 yards on the drive, with Klubnik looking surgical leading his team down the field. The sophomore quarterback ate a huge hit on a 13-yard pass to tight end Jake Briningstool that set up the Shipley score.

Clemson’s offense and defense are both doing their part as the Tigers lead midway through the third quarter.

