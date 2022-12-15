Clemson LB Trenton Simpson to declare for 2023 NFL draft

Clemson junior linebacker Trenton Simpson tells ESPN that he’s declaring for the NFL Draft. He's Mel Kiper Jr.'s No. 3 ILB. Simpson says he can jump 40 inches in vertical and run a 4.4. https://t.co/1Q345QZteD — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 14, 2022

One of the most versatile defenders in college football is making the jump to the next level.

Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson is leaving school early to enter the 2023 NFL draft, per ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

“It’s amazing,” Simpson told Thamel. “It’s definitely a dream come true. Me and my family all talked, and I was able to sit down with my coaches. I felt like this was what’s best for me. I worked my whole life for this opportunity.”

Simpson was already expected to miss the Tigers’ appearance in the Orange Bowl due to an ankle injury, per Thamel.

A dynamic weapon who can line up anywhere on the field and make big plays, Simpson’s unique skill set is a perfect fit in the modern NFL, and should make him a first-round lock come next April.

List

2023 NFL mock draft: 2-round projections heading into bowl season

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire