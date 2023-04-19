Clemson LB Trenton Simpson could be ideal Round 2 pick for Raiders

In a recent article by Max Chadwick of Pro Football Focus, he took a look at all of the former five-star recruits in the 2023 NFL Draft. Typically, five-star recruits coming out of high school get drafted highly due to their top-end athleticism.

It’s worth noting that the list included linebacker Trenton Simpson (Clemson) who is widely viewed as a second-round pick in this year’s draft. And with the Raiders having a need at linebacker, he is someone who could be wearing the Silver and Black next season.

Here is what Chadwick had to say about Simpson, who could be a target at No. 38 for the Raiders:

Simpson was a backup linebacker in his freshman year and earned a 59.6 grade on 283 snaps. He became a starter as a sophomore and excelled as a blitzer. Simpson’s seven sacks, 30 pressures and 34.5% pressure rate were all top-five marks among all linebackers in the country during the 2021 season. He was overshadowed this past season by a couple five-star sophomores in Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Barrett Carter. Simpson ended up with a 68.7 grade in 2022.

The Raiders have to get faster at linebacker and Simpson certainly fits the mold. He ran a 4.43 40-yard dash at 235 pounds at the NFL Combine and can absolutely fly to the football.

If the Raiders are set on taking a linebacker in Round 2, Simpson would be the ideal target. But will he last to No. 38? That remains to be seen.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire