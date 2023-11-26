Clemson’s latest bowl projections after undefeated November run

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football program just took down their rivals 16-7 on the road, capping off a solid regular season for the Tigers while ending the Gamecocks season.

Following the win, bowl projections continue to flow for the Tigers. We’ve seen some interesting projections, with CBS Sports and 247Sports picking the same opponent for the Tigers. That opponent is former Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei and Oregon State.

Here is what 247Sports Brad Crawford had to say about the possible Holiday Bowl matchup between Clemson and Oregon State.

After finishing 8-4 on the heels of its fourth consecutive win on Saturday night against South Carolina, Clemson represents the ACC in the Holiday Bowl (Pac-12) or Gator Bowl (SEC) during the postseason. And the allure of former Tigers quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei potentially matching up against Dabo Swinney and the staff that let him leave would increase the intrigue. Of course, Oregon State will be gunning for its ninth win under an interim coach after Jonathan Smith bolted for the Michigan State vacancy.

Now, how awesome of a matchup would that be? In many ways, Clemson vs. Oregon State would feel poetic. Would Uiagalelei get revenge, or would the Tigers prove they made the right decision moving on to Cade Klubnik?

I guess we’ll have to wait to see if we even get this opportunity!

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire