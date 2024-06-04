Clemson lands transfer forward from Illinois State

CLEMSON, S.C. — Head Coach Brad Brownell and his staff officially announced the addition of Myles Foster (Brooklyn, N.Y./Brooks/Illinois State). Foster will have one year of eligibility.

Foster joins Jaeden Zackery (Salem, Wis./Westosha Central/Boston College) and Viktor Lakhin (Anapa, Russia/CSKA-2/Cincinnati) and Christian Reeves (Charlotte, N.C./Oak Hill (Va.)/Duke) who were made official to the Tiger roster in recent weeks.

All three transfers join a freshmen class that includes Dallas Thomas (Little Rock, Ark./Parkview Magnet), Del Jones (Largo, Md./Arizona Compass Prep) and Ace Buckner (Cleveland, Ohio/La Lumiere School). The freshmen class ranks No. 20 in the country, according to 247Sports.

“Myles is coming off a really good year at Illinois State and provides frontcourt depth to our team,” said Brownell. “He is a crafty low-post scorer who is physical, rebounds well and fits our offensive system perfectly.”

Last year at Illinois State, Foster played 32 games and made 31 starts, averaging 12.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He shot 52.5 percent from the floor and collected 25 blocks and 21 steals.

Foster posted 22 double-digit scoring games, which included eight double-doubles. He filled up the stat sheet at Kentucky on Dec. 12, 2023. Foster tallied 20 points and 15 rebounds, finishing 8-for-11 from the floor.

Prior to his time with the Redbirds, Foster played three seasons at Monmouth. After appearing in 53 games and starting one contest his first two seasons, he started all 33 games as a junior, scoring 411 points and averaging 12.5 points and 6.6 rebounds.

