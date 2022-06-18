Clemson lands top Peach State prospect

Clemson added another new face to its 2023 recruiting class on Saturday. Four-star linebacker Dee Crayton announced his verbal commitment to the Tigers Saturday afternoon via Twitter.

Crayton, a 6-foot-2, 215 pound linebacker, is listed in the 247Sports Composite as the No. 21 linebacker and the No. 31 ranked in the state of Georgia.

The Denmark High School product out of Alpharetta, Ga. visited the Tigers on June 3 during head coach Dabo Swinney’s first June official visit weekend of his Clemson tenure.

Crayton joins eleven other commits, including one other linebacker, in the Tiger’s 2023 recruiting class including quarterback Christopher Vizzina, defensive linemanVic Burley, linebacker Jamal Anderson, defensive end David Ojiegbe, offensive tackle Ian Reed, cornerback Avieon Terrell, safety Kylen Webb, cornerback Branden Strozier, wide receiver Noble Johnson, tight end Olsen Patt Henry, and tight end Markus Dixon.

