Clemson lands in top nine for 4-star defensive end

Highly touted edge rusher Desmond Umeozulu announced his top nine schools on Twitter Saturday, with Clemson making the shortlist.

A 2023 4-star recruit out of Charles Herbert Flowers High School (Springdale, MD.), the 6’6, 230-pound edge announced his top nine schools, including Clemson, North Carolina, Penn State, Georgia, Ohio State, Pitt, South Carolina, Maryland, and Texas.

According to 247Sports, Umeozulu is their No.121 overall prospect in the 2023 class, ranking No.10 among the crucial defensive end position. He is their No.2 ranked player in the entire state of Maryland.

One step in the right direction, landing Desmond Umeozulu could be a massive deal for Wes Goodwin and the Clemson defense. He would have a chance to be the next man up with imminent departures coming from Myles Murphy, KJ Henry, and others after this upcoming season.