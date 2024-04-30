Clemson lands in the top 8 for a 2025 top 30 recruit, Jordan Young

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football program look to continue their hot run in the 2025 recruiting class with this top-tier safety.

Monroe (N.C.) High School four-star Jordan Young took to social media Monday to announce his top 8 schools, with Clemson making the cut. The Tigers are competing with Alabama, NC State, Michigan, Texas A&M, North Carolina, Florida State, and Tennessee for his commitment.

According to 247Sports rankings, Young is the No. 2 safety and No. 29 overall player in the 2025 class. He is an excellent talent with two crystal ball predictions to land with Clemson.

The 2025 class has been very friendly toward the Tigers and Young looks like he could be the next piece added to Clemson’s stacked class.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire