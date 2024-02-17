Clemson lands in the Top 4 for a top-tier OL target in the 2025 class

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson coaching staff are among the hottest teams recruiting in the 2025 class and recently landed in the Top 4 for a top recruit at a position of need.

Evans (Ga.) high school four-star interior offensive lineman Mason Short took to social media Friday to announce his final four schools, with Clemson making the cut. The Tigers are competing with Georgia, Ohio State, and Kentucky.

Short decommitted from Alabama following the retirement of Nick Saban, allowing other programs an opportunity to land the highly-rated offensive lineman. According to 247Sports composite rankings, Short ranks as the No. 7 IOL and the No. 164 overall player in the 2025 class.

Short currently holds 3 crystal ball predictions for Georgia, but all are from a month ago. Clemson could very well still be very much in the hunt here.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire